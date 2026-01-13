The internationally acclaimed jazz quartet New York Voices will take the stage at the Central Park Performing Arts Center (CPPAC) on Wednesday, Jan 14, 2026, at 7:30pm, as part of their final tour together.

After 38 years of recording, touring, and touching the hearts of listeners worldwide, the group will take their final bow at the end of 2026 as they embark on individual artistic pursuits. Celebrated for their impeccable harmonies, intricate arrangements, and dynamic performances, the Grammy Award–winning quartet has graced some of the world’s most prestigious venues, including Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, and the Kennedy Center. Along the way, they have collaborated with legendary artists such as the Count Basie Orchestra, Paquito D’Rivera, and the Boston Pops, and were featured in two of their Grammy Award–winning projects.

Tickets range from $25–$40, plus applicable fees, with Reserved Stadium and Cabaret table seating. For tickets and more information, visit LargoArts.com or call the Central Park Performing Arts Center Box Office at (727) 587-6793

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: City of Largo

