Next Generation Ballet presents "Coppelia"

Ballet’s greatest comedy comes alive when Next Generation Ballet (NGB) performs the funny and romantic Coppélia, a madcap tale of mistaken desires and identities at Straz Center's Ferguson Hall Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10. Tickets available: 813.229.7827, at the Straz Center or online at www.strazcenter.org [strazcenter.org].
Ballet’s greatest comedy comes alive when Next Generation Ballet (NGB) performs the funny and romantic Coppélia, a madcap tale of mistaken desires and identities at Straz Center's Ferguson Hall Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10. Tickets available: 813.229.7827, at the Straz Center or online at www.strazcenter.org [strazcenter.org].
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