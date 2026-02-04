Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NFL Alumni and Founder of Wing House, Crawford Ker

After walking away from the NFL, Crawford Ker didn’t chase endorsements or nostalgia; he built something lasting. In Tampa Bay, Ker launched and grew WingHouse into a 24-location restaurant brand, turning the discipline and intensity of pro football into a thriving business rooted in hard work, culture, and community. His story isn’t just about success, but about learning — mistakes made, risks taken, and lessons earned the hard way — offering a blueprint local entrepreneurs and young leaders can learn from. Ker’s legacy in Tampa Bay isn’t defined by Sundays on the field, but by what he built when the helmet came off, and the real work began.

His new book,  A One Way Ticket: The Crawford Ker Story: Life in the NFL and Business, tells his inspiring story.

