NHS Concept to Commerce Convention

NHS Concept to Commerce is the retail industry’s premier trade show, connecting retailers, product development teams, wholesalers, and distributors with inventors, private-label partners, and global manufacturers. Designed to streamline product discovery, supplier sourcing, and speed to market, the event showcases how innovative home and lifestyle products move from concept to store shelves.

If you’ve ever wondered how the next must-have home product is created, NHS Concept to Commerce follows inventions from idea to aisle. Sharing highlights and standout products from the show is Home & Lifestyle Expert Kathryn Emery, who joins us with the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of retail.

To learn more about Kathryn Emery, visit www.bethebesthome.com or follow her on social media @kathrynemerytv.

For more information about NHS Concept to Commerce, visit www.nhsconcepttocommerce.com or follow @nhsc2c

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Kathryn Emery

