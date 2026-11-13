Noodles & Networking at Jay Luigi South Tampa is happening on Monday, November 16, benefiting Down Syndrome Association of Tampa Bay. Tickets are $25 at the door.
Noodles and Networking Events
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com