Nothing Bundt Cakes® Brings Back Fan-Favorite Biscoff® Cookie Butter Cake and Debuts Chocolate-Frosted Delight.
- Biscoff® Cookie Butter Cake (Jan. 5–Feb. 15): Back by overwhelming demand after selling out in 233 bakeries nationwide during its 2025 debut. This comforting spice cake features Biscoff® Cookie Butter baked into the batter and drizzled on top, with real Biscoff® cookies baked into the base and layered on top. Available in all cake sizes, while supplies last.
- New-Fashioned Marble With Chocolate Frosting (Jan. 12–25): A Pop-Up flavor marking the first time Nothing Bundt Cakes has offered chocolate frosting. The classic yellow-and-chocolate marble cake is topped with rich chocolate ganache cream cheese frosting and finished with chocolate-coated wafers. Available in Bundtlet size only.
- (Brand New!) Chocolate Raspberry Heart Made with DOVE® (Feb. 2–15): Created for Valentine’s Day gifting, this chocolate cake is filled with raspberry puree, topped with signature cream cheese frosting and finished with a silky DOVE® chocolate heart. Available in Bundtlet size only, including Bundtlet Towers for gifting.
