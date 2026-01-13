Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nothing Bundt Cakes

We try some delicious cakes in the kitchen.
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Posted

Nothing Bundt Cakes® Brings Back Fan-Favorite Biscoff® Cookie Butter Cake and Debuts Chocolate-Frosted Delight.

  • Biscoff® Cookie Butter Cake (Jan. 5–Feb. 15): Back by overwhelming demand after selling out in 233 bakeries nationwide during its 2025 debut. This comforting spice cake features Biscoff® Cookie Butter baked into the batter and drizzled on top, with real Biscoff® cookies baked into the base and layered on top. Available in all cake sizes, while supplies last.
  • New-Fashioned Marble With Chocolate Frosting (Jan. 12–25): A Pop-Up flavor marking the first time Nothing Bundt Cakes has offered chocolate frosting. The classic yellow-and-chocolate marble cake is topped with rich chocolate ganache cream cheese frosting and finished with chocolate-coated wafers. Available in Bundtlet size only.
  • (Brand New!) Chocolate Raspberry Heart Made with DOVE® (Feb. 2–15): Created for Valentine’s Day gifting, this chocolate cake is filled with raspberry puree, topped with signature cream cheese frosting and finished with a silky DOVE® chocolate heart. Available in Bundtlet size only, including Bundtlet Towers for gifting.

For more information visit nothingbundtcakes.com

