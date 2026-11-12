Nova Furniture Brings Big Black Friday Savings to Tampa Bay

Black Friday is a popular time to save on everything from electronics to holiday gifts, but it can also be a great opportunity to give your home a makeover.

Nova Furniture, a family-owned business in Brandon, is celebrating the season with special offers designed for shoppers ready to refresh their living spaces. Max Awad, CEO, and Yoandy Ortiz, Sales Leader, are highlighting the company's whole-house package for $1,999 along with its Black Friday promotions.

For the month of November, Nova Furniture is also offering free delivery. Customers who spend $1,999 or more can receive a free cruise package as part of the promotion.

You can find out more information at novafurnitureusa.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Nova Furniture