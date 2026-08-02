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NY Times #1 Best-selling author Elise Kova talks about her newest fantasy romance.

Elise talks about her new best selling book.
Author Elise Kova | Morning Blend
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NY Times Best-selling author, Elisa Kova, joins us to talk about the second book in her Arcana Academy series. titled "Prince of Swords".

The Arcana Academy series is best described as a “fantasy romance” rather than a true “romantasy.” It’s another world, epic fantasy with no roots in our reality The tarot magic includes inking (making the cards), reading (future seeing), and wielding (casting the cards as spells) It is a trilogy with the final book expected in 2027. The title of the third book hasn’t been announced yet Arcana Academy is an adult series (it is not Elise's first adult work) Tropes include: Dark Academia, Found Family, Enemies to Lovers, Slow Burn, Touch her and Die, Fate/Destiny, Heists, Treason, Secret Societies .

Elise Kova has been publishing for more than 10 years and has over 30 books out across 9 series.

The Arcana Academy series can be purchased from your local bookstore, the Penguin Random House website, Amazon, Target, Walmart, etc

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