NYT Bestselling Author Peter H. Reynolds Talks New Picture Book 'When You Dream Big!'

New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Peter H. Reynolds is out with a new picture book, "When You Dream Big!" — an uplifting story that teaches children and adults to follow their hearts, keep moving forward, and trust themselves as they discover who they want to be.

Reynolds joined us to discuss the book, his creative process, and what he hopes young readers and adults take away from its message.