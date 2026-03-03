Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

NYT Bestselling Author Peter H. Reynolds Talks New Picture Book 'When You Dream Big!'

We chat with Peter about his new book.
Peter H. Reynolds | Tampa Bay Moring Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: SCH

New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Peter H. Reynolds is out with a new picture book, "When You Dream Big!" — an uplifting story that teaches children and adults to follow their hearts, keep moving forward, and trust themselves as they discover who they want to be.

Reynolds joined us to discuss the book, his creative process, and what he hopes young readers and adults take away from its message.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com