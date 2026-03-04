OASIS Opportunities Helps Tampa Students Overcome Clothing Insecurity To Show Up & Succeed in School

Clothing insecurity is a real barrier that keeps kids from attending school and focusing on learning. OASIS Opportunities, a Tampa-based community organization, is working to remove that barrier by partnering with school social workers to provide clothing and hygiene items to students in need — discreetly and with care.

Reginald Jackson, executive director of OASIS Opportunities, said the organization's mission is rooted in restoring dignity and confidence so students can focus on what matters most: learning.

This year, OASIS Opportunities is celebrating 25 years of serving the community.

The organization relies on community support to keep its work going. People can get involved by volunteering, hosting a clothing drive, or becoming a recurring donor to help serve more students.

For more information, visit OASISOpportunities.org or call 813-699-9131.

OASIS Opportunities is also hosting its first fundraising event called "Elevate - A Night of Dignity." It's happening on March 5 from 7-9pm at Jackson's Bistro on Harbor Island.