October is Cybersecurity Month and good digital security isn't about being a tech expert; it's about making a few small, smart choices, that have a big impact. Taking a few simple steps can make a huge difference in protecting your digital spaces. TikTok is partnering with digital safety expert Cathy Pedrayes to reminde everyone to #secureyourspace wherever you show up online.

For more information, visit tiktok.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: TikTok

