Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

We are empowering survivors during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Hands Across the Bay | Morning Blend
Posted

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Hands Across the Bay is raising awareness while continuing its mission of helping survivors and families throughout the Tampa Bay community. Founder Julie Weintraub and Executive Director Melissa Dohme Hill share how the nonprofit provides a hand up to individuals facing domestic violence and other traumatic circumstances. Take a look inside the Hands Across the Bay Donation & Empowerment Center in Clearwater, where community donations are transformed into meaningful assistance, essential resources, and opportunities for empowerment.

Learn how you can help make a difference at www.handsacrossthebay.org

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Julie Weintraub's Hands Across the Bay

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com