October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Hands Across the Bay is raising awareness while continuing its mission of helping survivors and families throughout the Tampa Bay community. Founder Julie Weintraub and Executive Director Melissa Dohme Hill share how the nonprofit provides a hand up to individuals facing domestic violence and other traumatic circumstances. Take a look inside the Hands Across the Bay Donation & Empowerment Center in Clearwater, where community donations are transformed into meaningful assistance, essential resources, and opportunities for empowerment.

Learn how you can help make a difference at www.handsacrossthebay.org

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Julie Weintraub's Hands Across the Bay

