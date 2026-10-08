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October is Menopause Awareness Month

Menopause Day | Morning Blend
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October is Menopause Awareness Month. It's a time to bring greater attention to the health changes women may experience during midlife. As women move through the perimenopause and menopause, changing health needs can bring new questions about symptoms, daily habits, and long-term.

Doctor Lareesa Ferdinand, a board certified OBGYN and menopause health specialist, shares some midlife changes women may not expect — and what they can do about them.

To find out more information, visit tipsontv.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Tips on TV

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