Get ready to Sleight the Bay! onbikes is celebrating its 15th Annual Winter Wonder Ride on Saturday, December 19, bringing Tampa Bay together for a festive morning of biking, running, and holiday fun. The event features a 4.5-mile bike ride along Bayshore Blvd, a festive 5k , and a family- friendly celebration at Ford Thunder Alley. Since its founding, onbikes has helped bring the joy of a brand-new bicycle to more than 19,000 children across Tampa Bay. Join the celebration and help make the holidays brighter for local kids. learn more and get your tickets at onbikes.org https://onbikes.org/

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: onbikes