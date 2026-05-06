One Night of Queen is a touring 2-hour stage show, paying tribute to the stage theatrics and music of the legendary Queen.

It is performed by Gary Mullen & The Works, a band headed by Freddie Mercury imitator Gary Mullen, who had previously won the U.K. talent show Stars in Their Eyes with his vocal and visual imitation of Mercury. The other members of the band are David Brockett on guitar, Jon Halliwell on drums and Malcolm Gentles on keyboards.The band breathes fresh life into the musical legacy of Queen as all band members are extremely talented musicians in-their-own -right while of course being immensely passionate about Queen’s music.

the band.The band will be performing in St. Petersburg at the Mahaffey Theater on May 10.

Tickets at TheMahaffey.com