"One of the Good Ones" premieres at the 2026 Dunedin Film Festival

"One of the Good Ones" is a comedy/drama inspired by true events of the Lawyers Discipline Office in Buffalo, NY. We chatted with producers and actors Tom Paolino and Susan Gallagher about the process of making this feature film. "One of the Good Ones" makes it worldwide premiere Friday, January 23rd at 12:45pm at the Dunedin International Film Festival.

The Dunedin International Film Festival is celebrating its 8th year with 84 films from 18 countries, screened over four days, January 22–25. The festival brings filmmakers, visitors, and economic energy into Dunedin while remaining accessible and community-driven.

For a complete list of films, times and locations, visit dunedinfilmfestival.org