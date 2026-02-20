Opera Tampa Brings Mozart's Beloved 'The Magic Flute' to Straz Center

Straz Center's Opera Tampa is bringing one of the most beloved operas of all time to the stage, "The Magic Flute" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. It's sung in German with English supertitles and features stunning music, fantasy, and humor for both first-time and devoted opera fans.

Joining us from Opera Tampa at Straz are Artistic Director Robin Stamper and baritone Craig Irvin, who plays the fan-favorite Papageno.

"The Magic Flute" is playing at Straz Center's Ferguson Hall on February 27 and March 1. Tickets start at $122.80 and may be purchased online at StrazCenter.org, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or by calling 813-229-STAR (7827) or 800-955-1045 outside Tampa Bay.