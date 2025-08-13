Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Original Shark, Kevin Harrington, puts the spotlight on a new author

One woman is on a crusade to shed the light to help others &amp; to grow awareness
Understanding and Appreciating the Deaf Community | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Big Brand Ventures

Founded by Kevin Harrington—an original Shark from Shark Tank—the company Big Brand Ventures (BBV) is powered by a team of seasoned business executives with a proven track record of generating over $6 billion in global sales. With unmatched expertise in business development and growth strategy, BBV empowers entrepreneurs and business leaders to scale to the next level. Today, their spotlight is on Christy Whilden—a passionate advocate for the deaf and hard of hearing communities, she shares her passion in a new book "Alice's Colorful New World". She is also working to raise awareness and funding for the new history museum at the American School for the Deaf in Hartford, CT. Book purchases at Amazon help support this mission. Learn more at BigBrandVentures.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com