Oscar-Nominated Live Action Short, "The Singers"

We chat with the director of the Oscar-nominated Short Film, "The Singers".
Directed, shot and edited by two-time Academy Award® nominee Sam A. Davis, THE SINGERS reimagines Ivan Turgenev’s 19th-century story inside a down-at-heel pub where an impromptu sing-off becomes a moving meditation on connection, vulnerability and the power of unexpected voices. Blending documentary authenticity with narrative craft, the film spotlights overlooked talent discovered across platforms like TikTok and YouTube, featuring a diverse ensemble including Mike Young, Chris Smither, Judah Kelly and Llanteros 503.Following more than 50 festival appearances and 35 awards — culminating in an Academy Award® nomination — THE SINGERS is reaching global audiences through its Netflix release, celebrating resilience, community and the transformative power of music.

Sam A. Davis, a USC School of Cinematic Arts graduate, previously worked on the Academy Award-winning Period. End of Sentence., earned an Emmy nomination for Long Line of Ladies, and contributed to Oscar-nominated Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó and Sundance breakout Dìdi. With THE SINGERS, he continues building a body of work centred on intimacy, identity and lived experience while developing his first feature documentary.

