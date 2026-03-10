Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Oscar-Nominated "Retirement Plan"

We chat with John Kelly about his Oscar nominated film.
Retirement Plan | Tampa Bay Moring Blend
Posted

Voiced and executive-produced by Domhnall Gleeson,  Retirement Plan blends humour and emotional insight to deliver a quietly powerful message about living fully in the present.

While it touches on ageing and time, its heart is universal, a witty, hopeful call to stop waiting for “someday,” take risks now, and become the person you’re always imagining, resonating as strongly with young audiences as it does with older ones.

The film won both the Grand Jury Award and Audience Award at SXSW and is now nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Animated Short Film.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com