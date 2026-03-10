Oscar-Nominated "Retirement Plan"

Voiced and executive-produced by Domhnall Gleeson, Retirement Plan blends humour and emotional insight to deliver a quietly powerful message about living fully in the present.

While it touches on ageing and time, its heart is universal, a witty, hopeful call to stop waiting for “someday,” take risks now, and become the person you’re always imagining, resonating as strongly with young audiences as it does with older ones.

The film won both the Grand Jury Award and Audience Award at SXSW and is now nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Animated Short Film.

