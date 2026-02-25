Oscar-Nominated 'The Girl Who Cried Pearls' Brings Montreal Animation Duo Back to Academy Awards

It's an exciting time for film fans as the 98th Academy Awards nears on Sunday, March 15, right here on ABC. What's become a yearly tradition for our show is to talk with film creators behind the shorts.

Today, we are kicking off our look at some of the nominees with "The Girl Who Cried Pearls," nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film.

Montreal-based animation duo Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski join us to discuss their remarkable second Oscar nomination.

"The Girl Who Cried Pearls" will be featured in theaters across North America as part of a presentation of Oscar-nominated shorts.

The 98th Academy Awards airs Sunday, March 15 on ABC.