Ostomy Awareness

Model Deauna Parker and fashion designer, Erik Wise of Urban Native discuss inclusion in the fashion industry and the latest collection debut at Tampa Bay Fashion Week.
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Model Deauna Parker and fashion designer, Erik Wise of Urban Native discuss inclusion in the fashion industry and the latest collection debut at Tampa Bay Fashion Week.
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