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Ostomy Awareness

Check out how this collection is changing the narrative.
Fashion Week | Morning Blend
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Model Deauna Parker and fashion designer, Erik Wise of Urban Native discuss inclusion in the fashion industry and the latest collection debut at Tampa Bay Fashion Week.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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