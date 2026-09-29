Out of Zion presents Shine Perfect Beauty, A Night to Marvel

Please join us on 10.10.26 at The Venetian Event Center in Tampa for an unforgettable evening celebrating 10 years of hope, courage, and impact. Shine Perfect Beauty, A Night to Marvel is more than a gala, it is a celebration of the heroes among us. For the past decade, Out of Zion and Hope4ATRT have stood beside children and families facing unimaginable challenges, providing support, advocacy, creativity, and hope when it’s needed most.​ Inspired by the quiet strength of everyday heroes, the evening will feature an elegant cocktail hour, plated dinner, live entertainment, silent auction, and meaningful moments that honor the lives touched through this mission. As we celebrate this milestone year, we invite you to become part of the story; standing alongside the families, supporters, caregivers, and advocates who continue to make a difference every single day

For more information and tickets, visit Hope4ATRT.org/Fundraiser

