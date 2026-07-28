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Overlooking Male Fertility

Florida Fertility | Morning Blend
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While infertility is often discussed as a women's health issue, male factor infertility contributes to nearly half of all infertility cases and remains significantly underreported Dr. Ido Feferkorn, reproductive endocrinologist and fertility specialist at Reproductive Medicine Group (RMG) in Tampa shines a light on this overlooked area of men's well-being, encouraging a more balanced and informed conversation around fertility.

To find out more go to FloridaFertility.com.

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