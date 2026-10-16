OVI Wellness and How They Help You

OVI Wellness is a cash-pay functional medicine and medical longevity clinic at 5029 Central Ave in St. Petersburg. Care is provided by Sean Worix, PA-C, Partner and Clinical Director, under the supervision of Micah Andrew Craig, M.D. A plan is made only after a visit and only if clinically appropriate. Results vary and are not guaranteed. Monday–Thursday, 10 AM–7 PM. Closed Friday–Sunday unless posted. Call 727-476-8966 or visit oviwellness.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: OVI Wellness

