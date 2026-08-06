Pack the Pantries with Achieva Credit Union

This back-to-school season, Achieva Credit Union is proud to partner with Tampa Bay 28/WFTS and Feeding Tampa Bay to Pack the Pantries! Help local students start the school year strong with a stocked family pantry, essential school supplies, and the confidence to succeed. Let’s come together and support by donating food, school supplies, or monetary gifts to help Feeding Tampa Bay make a lasting impact. Donations of new backpacks, notebooks, pencils, crayons, folders, and other classroom essentials help ensure students arrive at school prepared to learn.

You can find more information at achievalife.com/pack

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Achieva Credit Union

