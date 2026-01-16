Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Paint the Town

We talk about ways you can volunteer this upcoming MLK Day.
Paint the Town | Morning Blend
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. advocated for helping others and encouraged us to be of service. That's what Paint the Town is all about. Hundreds of volunteers will help University Area CDC (Community Development Corporation) staff and friends improve the community during its fourteenth annual Paint the Town event on Saturday, Jan. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The University Area CDC has served the community for more than 25 years, providing support for thousands of Tampa residents through holistic programming, adult education and resource assistance. Its primary mission is the redevelopment and sustainability of at-risk neighborhoods in the University area, surrounding University of South Florida's Tampa campus. Volunteers are needed! More information is available by calling 813.558.5212 and by visiting uacdc.org

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

