Advanced Cicerone Barry Elwonger joined us in the kitchen to share Pairing with Pros, his new beer and food pairing book. The book features 66 pairings: 50 of Barry's own recipes plus 16 contributions from professional brewers and Master, Advanced, and Certified Cicerones. Each entry includes the recipe and instructions, followed by write-ups on the beer, the dish, and the pairing.

The Cicerone Certification Program is often compared to the sommelier program for wine, and Barry is one of just over 200 Advanced Cicerones worldwide. On today's show he made a Philly cheesesteak paired with Yuengling Lager, where the beer's caramel and toffee notes enhance the ribeye and caramelized onions and its moderate carbonation cleanses the palate between bites. Most of the beers in the book are easy to find regionally, and the recipes are designed for home cooks without a lot of kitchen gear or experience. Pairing with Pros is available to order now at PairingWithPros.com and in person at the official launch party at Green Bench Brewing in St. Petersburg on Friday, October 16, from 5 to 8pm. The book will also be available through Amazon and other retailers starting October 16.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Author Barry Elwonger

