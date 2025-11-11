Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month: A Conversation with BayCare's Dr. Prashant Sukharamwala

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, a time to spotlight one of the most challenging cancers facing patients today.
BayCare | Morning Blend
Posted
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, a time to spotlight one of the most challenging cancers facing patients today. Early detection can make a life-saving difference.

Dr. Prashant Sukharamwala, a pancreatic surgeon with BayCare Medical Group, shares insights on recognizing early signs and symptoms, innovative treatment options, and BayCare’s multidisciplinary approach to personalized cancer care.

For more information about how BayCare about BayCare's services for cancer patients, go to BayCareCancer.org.

