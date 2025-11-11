Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month: A Conversation with BayCare's Dr. Prashant Sukharamwala

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, a time to spotlight one of the most challenging cancers facing patients today. Early detection can make a life-saving difference.

Dr. Prashant Sukharamwala, a pancreatic surgeon with BayCare Medical Group, shares insights on recognizing early signs and symptoms, innovative treatment options, and BayCare’s multidisciplinary approach to personalized cancer care.

