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Papa Johns Summons a Halloween Favourite: The Jack-o’-Lantern Pizza Returns

Papa John's Pizza | Morning Blend
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Papa Johns Jack-O’-Lantern Pizza is back. Their pepperoni-topped, pumpkin-shaped pizza delivers Halloween fun straight to your door. Perfect for sharing with the whole Halloween crew. Order the Jack-O’-Lantern pizza before it’s gone. Available thru 11/1 for $11.99

You can purchase the Jack-o-Lantern pizza or any of your great deals at papajohns.com or the app.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Papa John's

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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