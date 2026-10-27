Papa Johns Summons a Halloween Favourite: The Jack-o’-Lantern Pizza Returns

Papa Johns Jack-O’-Lantern Pizza is back. Their pepperoni-topped, pumpkin-shaped pizza delivers Halloween fun straight to your door. Perfect for sharing with the whole Halloween crew. Order the Jack-O’-Lantern pizza before it’s gone. Available thru 11/1 for $11.99

You can purchase the Jack-o-Lantern pizza or any of your great deals at papajohns.com or the app.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Papa John's

