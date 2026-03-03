Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Paralyzed Veterans of America Kicks Off 80 Years of Impact & Influence

PVA is celebrating 80 years of impact for veterans.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is celebrating 80 years of impact for veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases — including MS and ALS — and all people with disabilities.

From leading the charge on groundbreaking legislation to pioneering wheelchair basketball, PVA has made a difference at every turn. Now, the organization is launching a new campaign, "Power of PVA," which spotlights Service Heroes — veterans and members whose lives have been shaped by the organization's work.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran and PVA member Jesse Lind joined us to share his story as part of the campaign.

For more information, visit PVA.org/Power.

