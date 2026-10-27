Parc Center for Disabilities Nears Finish Line of “Raise the Roof” Campaign

For more than 70 years, Parc Center for Disabilities has supported children and families throughout the Tampa Bay area. Now, the organization is entering the final phase of its ambitious “Raise the Roof!” Capital Campaign, with less than $1 million remaining to reach its $10 million fundraising goal.

Since 1953, Parc’s Children’s Services program has provided early intervention support for children experiencing developmental delays or those at risk for delays. Through individualized care and one-on-one interactions, the organization helps young children build essential developmental skills while partnering closely with parents and caregivers throughout the process.

Community members interested in supporting the campaign or learning more about the families and children impacted by Parc’s programs can visit Parc’s Raise the Roof campaign website for donation opportunities and additional information.

