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Parc Center for Disabilities’ Tom & Mary James Children’s Services Center

Parc is celebrating a grand opening of a new facility.
Parc | Morning Blend
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The 14,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility will serve as the new home for Parc’s existing preschool and early intervention programs, expanding access to critical therapies and services for children with developmental disabilities and their families. Made possible in part by a transformative $2 million gift from Tom and Mary James, the Center represents a major milestone in Parc’s $10 million “Raise the Roof” campaign.

For more information, visit https://www.parc-fl.org/ [parc-fl.org]
(727) 345-9111

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