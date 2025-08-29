Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Parenting Wins for Your School Year Routine

Parenting contributor Carly Dorogi shares some solutions to simplify the busiest school days.
Carly Dorogi | Morning Blend
Posted

Sometimes it's the daily routines that are the biggest challenge of a new school year.

Today, we're joined by our parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi, with some solutions to help you ease back into those busy school days. For more information, visit CarlyOnTV.com.

Featured solutions:

  • Bright Canary - in the app store - MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off premium purchases
  • Cricut - Cricut.com
  • The Crunch Cup - thecrunchcup.com - MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off
  • Javvy - javvycoffee.com - JAVVY20 for 20% off
  • Bush’s Bluey Baked Beans - Available nationwide, Walmart, Amazon
