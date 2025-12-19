Party Ready in a FLASH - Quick, Nutritious Holiday Appetizers

Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist, Carissa Galloway joined us to share her tips creating protein-packed appetizers in a flash!

Carissa recommends building a cheese board with protein, produce, whole grains, and a little something festive.. She also loves using the award winning taste of Cabot Creamery cheeses! Cabot is a farmer-owned cooperative and a certified B Corp. Their award winning cheeses are high-quality, delicious, and naturally aged, and all of their cheddars contain zero grams of lactose per serving, so they’re a great source of protein for any diet. Cabot’s award-winning cheddar is the perfect snack for any gathering. It’s delicious, nutritious, and easy to prepare. Make sure to check out Cabot’s website - cabotcreamery.com - for delicious recipes, pairing suggestions and even a curated selection of gift boxes for the holidays.

As a Registered Dietitian Carissa also loves the nutrition benefits of beef and she chooses local Florida beef. Today she’s highlighting beef and couscous stuffed baby bell peppers. It’s a colorful appetizer that’s a crowd pleaser! Featured recipe - https://www.floridabeef.org/recipes/recipe/4921/beef-and-couscous-stuffed-baby-bell-peppers [floridabeef.org]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Zest Communications

