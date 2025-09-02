Pasco County’s Gardening 365 Festival Returns October 4

Pasco County’s largest gardening event is back! The ninth annual Gardening 365 Festival & Plant Sale is happening on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 9am - 3pm at Wesley Chapel District Park. Admission and parking are free.

This family-friendly event features a wide variety of plant and gardening vendors, a kids zone, silent auction, door prizes, and a chance to interact with UF/IFAS Pasco County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers.

Guests can shop for plants, garden tools, yard art, apparel, and more while enjoying activities like garden tool sharpening, ladybug sales, and a butterfly display. The day also includes free gardening seminars, a Touch-a-Truck area, live demonstrations, crafts, and games.

For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.