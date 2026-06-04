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Pasco Libraries is the Place to Be This Summer!

Beat the summer heat by heading to your local library.
Pasco Libraries | Morning Blend
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Summer is a great time to catch up on your reading, but Pasco County Libraries has so much more than books!

Summer Reading Quest - Special performers at all library locations and logging reading minutes for prizes. Talk about books - digital & physical. Reading with the Rays program, where readers will have a chance to read around the bases - win tickets to a Rays game.

America 250 speaker series. June 6 - Nicole Stott, Astronaut June 20 - Mac stone, National Geographic Photographer June 27 - Conor Knighton, CBS Correspondent.

Cool things to check out at the library: Adaptive toys (props for table). Toys designed to be accessible for children with disabilities or limited fine motor skills.

For more information about all the summer programs, visit pascolibraries.org

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