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Peaks of Health Metabolic Center| Hormone Therapy

We talk about the benefits of hormone therapy.
Peaks of Health | Morning Blend
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Hormone therapy is on the rise in popularity and for good reason! There have been many recent studies that show testosterone in men is declining generationally and independent of natural aging. So if you're struggling to stay focused, stay motivated, get tired easily or are dealing with brain fog, you're not alone.

Dr. Tracie Leonhardt, Medical Director at Peaks of Health Metabolic Center shares her insights.

For more information visit PeaksofHealth.com or call 727 826 0838

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Peaks of Health

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