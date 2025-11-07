Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Peoples Gas Powering Florida’s Kitchens: Spotlighting Ash on Water Street

Peoples Gas is celebrating 130 years! They've teamed up with Visit Tampa Bay to spotlight top local chefs and restaurants, all creating the most memorable dishes with natural gas. Today, we're spotlighting Ash!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Peoples Gas

This year, Peoples Gas is celebrating its 130th anniversary of delivering safe, reliable, clean, and affordable natural gas to homes, businesses, and restaurants across Florida.

Natural gas isn’t just about energy — it’s a vital ingredient in the cooking process for thousands of Florida restaurants. To highlight this connection, Peoples Gas recently partnered with Visit Tampa Bay to showcase several of the region’s top restaurants and chefs who create memorable, multi-sensory dishes with natural gas.

We're highlighting Bib Gourmand recipient Chef Ferrell Alvarez, bringing modern Italian cuisine to Water Street Tampa with Ash. He serves up unexpected dishes like strozzapreti pasta with rich wagyu beef cheek and house-made pasta.

Learn more about how Peoples Gas is at the Heart of Florida’s Energy by visiting FloridasEnergy.com.

