Peoples Gas Powering Florida’s Kitchens: Ulele's Charboiled Oysters

Peoples Gas is celebrating 130 years of delivering safe, resilient, clean, and affordable natural gas for Florida. They've teamed up with Visit Tampa Bay to spotlight our amazing restaurants and chefs, relying on natural gas to cook your favorite meals.
This year, Peoples Gas is celebrating its 130th anniversary of delivering safe, reliable, clean, and affordable natural gas to homes, businesses, and restaurants across Florida.

Natural gas isn’t just about energy — it’s a vital ingredient in the cooking process for thousands of Florida restaurants. To highlight this connection, Peoples Gas recently partnered with Visit Tampa Bay to showcase several of the region’s top restaurants and chefs who create memorable, multi-sensory dishes with natural gas.

Among them is Ulele, where executive chef Patrick Quakenbush demonstrated how the restaurant’s renowned Charbroiled Oysters are prepared.

Learn more about how Peoples Gas is at the Heart of Florida’s Energy by visiting FloridasEnergy.com.

