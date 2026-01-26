Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pepperjack’s Hot Diggity Dog Walk

We talk about a great event for your fur babies.
Pepperjack’s Hot Diggity Dog Walk presented by Stella and Chewy's will take place on Friday, February 20th along the Tampa Riverwalk, adjacent to the Tampa Convention Center Front Drive & Sail Pavilion.

Registration Fee: $30
Includes:

  • Registration for 1 human + 1 dog
  • Personalized human & dog race numbers
  • Two bandanas
  • Two glow sticks
  • Human Finisher’s Medal with a matching Dog Tag
  • Finisher’s Certificate

Register at rungasparilla.com/dog-walk

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gasparilla Distance Classic

