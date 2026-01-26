Pepperjack’s Hot Diggity Dog Walk presented by Stella and Chewy's will take place on Friday, February 20th along the Tampa Riverwalk, adjacent to the Tampa Convention Center Front Drive & Sail Pavilion.
Registration Fee: $30
Includes:
- Registration for 1 human + 1 dog
- Personalized human & dog race numbers
- Two bandanas
- Two glow sticks
- Human Finisher’s Medal with a matching Dog Tag
- Finisher’s Certificate
Register at rungasparilla.com/dog-walk
