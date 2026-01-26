Pepperjack’s Hot Diggity Dog Walk presented by Stella and Chewy's will take place on Friday, February 20th along the Tampa Riverwalk, adjacent to the Tampa Convention Center Front Drive & Sail Pavilion.

Registration Fee: $30

Includes:

Registration for 1 human + 1 dog

Personalized human & dog race numbers

Two bandanas

Two glow sticks

Human Finisher’s Medal with a matching Dog Tag

with a matching Finisher’s Certificate

Register at rungasparilla.com/dog-walk

