Pet Dental Health: Expert Charlotte Reed Shares Warning Signs & Care Tips

Pet expert Charlotte Reed explains how to spot dental problems in pets, temporary solutions, and maintenance tips for after a vet visit.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Pet Buzz

Pet parents, listen up — how do you know your pet has dental issues that need to be addressed? We all want the best for our pets, so petrendologist Charlotte Reed is back to help identify problems and provide solutions.

For more information, visit ThePetBuzz.com and TevraBrands.com. Use code ThePetBuzz25 for 25% discount on all products, including dental code, too!

