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Pet Resource Center | Pet Patrol

Adopt a pet today!
Pet Patrol | Morning Blend
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The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is the county's pet shelter and the only open admissions shelter in the county. They currently have nearly 300 dogs and about 150 cats available for adoption. They are always in need of residents to adopt pets, and those that aren't able to have a pet full-time can foster pets for a short time. They also have a robust volunteer program and are always looking for adopters. On this segment, they bring a special furry friend named "Anthony" that you can bring home today. Visit

On August 15th they are hosting the Splish Splash Adoption Bash to give their animals a new home and chance at life. You can find more information at HCFL.gov/pets or visit their location at:
440 N. Falkenburg
Tampa, FL

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