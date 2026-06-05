Pharmacists Urge Early Action to Keep Summer Plans on Track

Summer is a time for vacations, family gatherings, and major events like the World Cup, and no one wants those plans disrupted by illness. While COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses may not be top of mind during the warmer months, they continue to circulate and can quickly sideline even the best-laid plans.

That’s why the American Pharmacists Association is encouraging people to act early if symptoms develop. Testing promptly and seeking treatment as soon as possible can help reduce the risk of severe illness and long-term complications such as Long COVID.

Many people reach first for over-the-counter medications to relieve symptoms, but for those at higher risk, that may not be enough. Community pharmacists are among the most accessible healthcare professionals and can help patients determine whether COVID-19 testing, prescription antiviral treatment, or additional care is appropriate.

COVID-19 remains a serious concern, especially for individuals with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, or weakened immune systems. Even mild cases can worsen underlying conditions and lead to significant disruptions to daily life.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: APhA

