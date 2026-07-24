Pink Floyd Comes to Tampa Bay

The Australian Pink Floyd Show will take the stage with a collection of greatest hits that resonate deeply with Pink Floyd fans worldwide. Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note for note perfection, this critically acclaimed tribute show has been astonishing audiences worldwide for nearly 40 years. Striving to reproduce the Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences, the show continues to include a stunning light and laser show, video animations, state of the art high resolution LED screen technology and other special effects.

Having sold over five million tickets to concerts that have taken place in 35 countries, The Australian Pink Floyd Show is rightfully hailed as one of the most in demand touring entities currently operating!

You can find more information at aussiefloyd.com.