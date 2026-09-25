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Planning Your Next Trip

Check out these incredible destinations for the holidays.
Holiday Travel | Morning Blend
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There’s never a bad time to start planning your next trip—and there are always new places to discover and smarter ways to travel. Travel expert Laura Begley Bloom joins us now with some insider tips and inspiration for your next getaway.

You can learn more about Laura Begley Bloom on laurabegleybloom.com and follow her travels on Twitter @laurabegley and Instagram @laurabegleybloom.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The British Virgin Islands, Scrub Island Resort, JayWay Travel, and Going.com

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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