PlayCon Gaming and Comic Convention in Largo

PlayCon Gaming and Comic Convention returns to the Central Park Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 11, 2026! PlayCon is a must-attend event for long-time fans or those just discovering the world of comics and gaming. Attendees can participate in gaming competitions, sit in on panels, vote on cosplay contests, and shop a diverse lineup of vendors showcasing everything from comic books and artwork to toys and collectibles. Additionally, guests can get an inside look at CPPAC’s recently renovated Tonne Playhouse, including updated seating, acoustics, lighting, and design enhancements that will elevate the theatre experience for years to come. Over 40 vendors (gaming, collectibles, crafts, etc.) - Gaming Zone - All you can play console and tabletop gaming - Kids Zone - Music, games and crafts - Eats and Drinks - Mini food truck rally with 5 trucks and building concessions available - Handson workshops and panels

DATE: Sat, Apr 11, 2026 TIME: 10am-4pm AGES: All ages LOCATION: Central Park Performing Arts Center COST: $10 (plus applicable fees). Children 5 & under are free.

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