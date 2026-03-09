Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PopUp Bagels Raises $10,200 for St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Foundation To Kick off 2026

We sample the best bagels in the Bay.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: PopUp Bagels

Hot bagels, delicious schmears, and a whole lot of heart — that is the story of PopUp Bagels.

The brand, operated by Built Different Brands, is built around a simple but irresistible concept: Grip, Rip, and Dip. Bagels are made fresh all day long, and the experience is as much about the energy in the room as it is about the food.

Kal Gullapalli, CEO of Built Different Brands, and Dustin Portillo, director of culture and community at Built Different Brands, are the team behind the brand's growth and its commitment to giving back.

A big start to 2026

January was a milestone month for PopUp Bagels. The company raised $10,200 for St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Foundation — a reflection of the brand's deep commitment to community impact.

Grip, Rip, and Dip

The PopUp Bagels mantra — Grip, Rip, and Dip — is more than a catchy phrase. It captures the hands-on, energetic experience the brand delivers with every freshly-made bagel and schmear. Bagels are made fresh throughout the day at both locations.

Community giving at the core

For Built Different Brands, choosing a community partner is a deliberate process rooted in shared values. The company approaches giving back through specific community buckets, ensuring its efforts are focused and meaningful. That philosophy of enthusiasm and energy in the workplace is designed to translate directly into community goodness.

PopUp Bagels currently has two locations in Tampa — 4528 W Kennedy Blvd in the Westshore area and 12817 N Dale Mabry Hwy in Carrollwood.

For more information, visit PopUpBagels.com.

