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PowerStories Theatre presents "Predictor"

Check out a new performance from Stageworks Theatre.
Trailblazing Women | Morning Blend
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Predictor is both an absurdist comic romp, game show, and a heartfelt exploration of what it means to fight for agency in a world determined to silence you. Meet the cast, watch interviews with inventor Meg Crane and playwright Jennifer Blackmer, learn more about the young graphic designer who invented the home pregnancy test, buy your tickets, or volunteer at www.powerstories.com/predictor

Powerstories Theatre presents Predictor at Stageworks Theatre, 1120 E. Kennedy Boulevard, Ste. 151, Tampa on July 17-26. Tickets are $22-$37, with special discount for groups 10+.

*Meet home pregnancy test inventor Meg Crane July 24 & 25.*

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