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Powerstories Theatre presents "The Wash"

We chat with an actor from The Wash.
Power Stories | Morning Blend
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The Florida debut of The Wash comes to St. Petersburg this fall, telling the inspiring story of the 1881 Atlanta Washerwomen's Strike, when Black women united to demand fair wages and helped shape labor history.

Presented by Powerstories Theatre and The Studio, the production runs October 1-11 at The Studio@620.

Kelundra Smith's The Wash October 1-11, 2026 at The Studio, 620 1st Ave. S., Saint Petersburg 33701

Tickets: $40 general admission, $37 senior, $25 student

Learn more: Powerstories.com AND thestudioat620.org Follow on Facebook: powerstories AND studio620 Follow on Instagram: powerstoriestheatre AND thestudioat620

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